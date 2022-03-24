New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $148.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Amgen worth $148,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.87. 2,268,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $219.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

