New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $41,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.42. 1,673,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

