New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.25 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Biogen worth $42,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

BIIB stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.01. The stock had a trading volume of 649,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

