New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Allstate worth $44,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $138.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

