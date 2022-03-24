New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.27 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Global Payments worth $45,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.