New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.90 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $46,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 53,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $20.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,379.50. 92,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,424.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,489.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,095.74 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

