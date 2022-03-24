New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $48.45 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $48,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

