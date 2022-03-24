New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $50.53 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $50,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,502,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.73. 922,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,701. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.