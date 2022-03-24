New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $53.93 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Amphenol worth $53,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 29.8% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. 2,487,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

