New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.54 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,527 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of HP worth $57,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,893,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in HP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,483,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.