New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fortinet worth $57,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $14.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.71. 974,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.26.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.32.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.