New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $46,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.44. 3,036,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

