New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,681 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Paychex worth $47,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 21.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,865,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

