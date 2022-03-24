New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,350 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $54,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,410 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of IHS Markit stock remained flat at $$108.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

