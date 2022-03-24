New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 198 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $45,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $576.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,786. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $589.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

