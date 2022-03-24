New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 21,612 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $115,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,145,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $105.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

