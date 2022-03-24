New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,384 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $43,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.67. 385,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $228.24 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.