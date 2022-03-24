New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 720 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $52,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.77. 936,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,783. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

