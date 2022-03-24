New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $42,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,305 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.26. 2,809,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

