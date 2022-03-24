New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Align Technology worth $56,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,549. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.47 and a 200-day moving average of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

