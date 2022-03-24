New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $50,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,867,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.14. 380,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,599. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

