New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 103 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $58,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG traded up $24.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,565.94. The company had a trading volume of 175,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,736. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,483.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,671.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

