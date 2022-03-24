New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,339 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $263,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $287.69. 2,239,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

