New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,698 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $42,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $21,773,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.