New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,609 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of General Mills worth $42,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.36. 5,383,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,847. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

