New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,431 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Aptiv worth $49,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,872. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

