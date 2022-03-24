New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,193 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $43,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $129.51. 804,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

