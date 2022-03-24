New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 543 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $57,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $461.45. 224,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $444.96 and its 200-day moving average is $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.88 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

