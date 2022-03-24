New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,749 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $111,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after buying an additional 289,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.95. 1,128,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,727. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

