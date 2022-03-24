New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 67,402 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Aflac worth $41,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $64.49. 1,217,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,088. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,006 shares of company stock worth $3,244,765 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

