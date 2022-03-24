New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 88,980 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,980 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kroger worth $42,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after buying an additional 223,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 8,249,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

