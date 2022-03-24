New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of eBay worth $49,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $57.23. 6,892,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

