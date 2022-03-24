New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of MSCI worth $56,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $495.73. The company had a trading volume of 477,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,489. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.59 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

