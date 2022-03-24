Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 25.26 ($0.33). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 5,185 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.73.

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

