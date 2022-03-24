Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 25.26 ($0.33). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 5,185 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.73.
About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)
Read More
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.