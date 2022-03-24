Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE NEM opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newmont by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Newmont by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Newmont by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

