Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Newmont worth $52,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after acquiring an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Newmont by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Newmont by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Newmont by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.23. 7,002,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780,506. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

