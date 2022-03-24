NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 429,458 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.09.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $589.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.