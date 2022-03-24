NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 429,458 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $589.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

