NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading Down 3.7%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 6,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

