NFTLootBox Price Hits $40.50 on Top Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.54 or 0.07042577 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,877.66 or 0.99889409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043935 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

