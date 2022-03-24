NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.