Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.