Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.00

Shares of Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.36). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.29), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.
About Northgate (LON:NTG)
