Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.77

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.77 and traded as high as $46.10. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 17,831 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

