Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $129.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NUE traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

