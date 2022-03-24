Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 6%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.06. 3,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 208,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.