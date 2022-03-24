Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.46

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

