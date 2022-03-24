Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) Trading Up 0.1%

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 1,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 285,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCA. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

