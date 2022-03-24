OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Trading Down 2%

Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.86. 9,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 22,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OMNIQ Corp. ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

