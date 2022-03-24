ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.91

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.91 and last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 26160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

