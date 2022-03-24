Ontology (ONT) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Ontology has a total market cap of $494.90 million and approximately $47.01 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00196134 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00028590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.10 or 0.00430169 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

